Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People who live in Allegheny County can get free trees.

It’s part of an effort to recover tree canopy lost in the county.

Tree Pittsburgh is giving away 1,000 trees on Oct. 13 at the Zoo and Nov. 3 at the North Park ice rink.

You can pick up a tree from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.