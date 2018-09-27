Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERBILT (KDKA) – Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Vanderbilt.

According to the Herald-Standard, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Officers responded to the intersection of Walnut and Chester streets and found 29-year-old Tywain Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sjon-Luc Bochnak, 25, and Peaches Logan, 41, and Roy Aller Jr. 20, were arrested this week. All are from Dawson and have been charged with criminal homicide and robbery.

