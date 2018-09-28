Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Traffic, parking and gate policy information for Saturday’s Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park has been announced.

All parking lots on the North Shore will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Those who park there will receive trash and recycling bags.

Solicitation and the sale of food and alcohol is prohibited in the parking lots.

Prohibited items include glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns and furniture other than folding lawn chairs and tables. Limos, RVs, motorhomes and other oversized vehicles are also prohibited.

All gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. Concertgoers who park in the lots will be asked to go into the park no later than 8 p.m.

Large bags and backpacks are not allowed inside PNC Park. Small personal bags — such as a purse, clutch, medical supply bag or baby bag — will be allowed, but all bags will be subject to search.

Bottles, cans, plastic containers, food and beverage items, cameras, recording devices, laser pens, fireworks and weapons of any kind are not allowed inside the park.

Concertgoers will not be allowed to re-enter the ballpark once they have left.

Anyone parked in the North Shore lots are asked to leave no later than one hour after the end of the concert.