  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ed sheeran, Local TV, PNC Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Traffic, parking and gate policy information for Saturday’s Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park has been announced.

All parking lots on the North Shore will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Those who park there will receive trash and recycling bags.

Solicitation and the sale of food and alcohol is prohibited in the parking lots.

Prohibited items include glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns and furniture other than folding lawn chairs and tables. Limos, RVs, motorhomes and other oversized vehicles are also prohibited.

All gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. Concertgoers who park in the lots will be asked to go into the park no later than 8 p.m.

Large bags and backpacks are not allowed inside PNC Park. Small personal bags — such as a purse, clutch, medical supply bag or baby bag — will be allowed, but all bags will be subject to search.

Bottles, cans, plastic containers, food and beverage items, cameras, recording devices, laser pens, fireworks and weapons of any kind are not allowed inside the park.

Concertgoers will not be allowed to re-enter the ballpark once they have left.

Anyone parked in the North Shore lots are asked to leave no later than one hour after the end of the concert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s