Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here! Also, check out our Games of the Week here!
SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
Abington Heights 22, Honesdale 13
Aliquippa 65, Hopewell 0
Allentown Dieruff 42, East Stroudsburg North 6
Altoona 49, Carlisle 42, 2OT
Bald Eagle Area 35, Tyrone 0
Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14
Beaver Falls 68, Uniontown 6
Bellwood-Antis 24, Northern Bedford 14
Berlin-Brothersvalley 53, North Star 21
Bethel Park 38, Moon 14
Bethlehem Catholic 56, Whitehall 21
Bethlehem Center 28, Charleroi 27
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Penn Cambria 0
Bishop McCort 24, Greater Johnstown 21
Bishop Shanahan 31, West Chester Henderson 7
Bradford 34, Brockway 13
Brashear 27, Westinghouse 14
Brentwood 26, South Side 7
Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0
California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Cambridge Springs 14, Eisenhower 6
Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26
Canton 18, Muncy 0
Carbondale 52, Montrose 34
Cardinal O’Hara 21, Philadelphia West Catholic 12
Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 14
Central Bucks South 38, William Tennent 6
Central Martinsburg 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 21
Central Valley 41, Waynesburg Central 14
Central York 54, South Western 14
Chambersburg 28, Cumberland Valley 14
Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0
Chestnut Ridge 33, Central Cambria 0
Clairton 36, Leechburg 0
Clarion 35, Kane Area 7
Claysburg-Kimmel 41, Mount Union 34
Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 21
Coatesville 52, West Chester Rustin 21
Cochranton 34, Saegertown 18
Conestoga Valley 42, Garden Spot 14
Conneaut, Ohio 62, Seneca 0
Conrad Weiser 23, Exeter 12
Corry 14, North East 13
Curwensville 14, Coudersport 6
Dallas 35, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7
Danville 35, Central Columbia 21
Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21
Delaware Valley 42, Hazleton Area 31
Delone 56, Biglerville 0
Dobbins/Randolph 18, Fels 6
Donegal 21, Octorara 20
Dover 48, Kennard-Dale 6
Downingtown West 35, Avon Grove 7
Dunmore 41, Old Forge 21
ELCO 21, Ephrata 18
East Allegheny 50, Carmichaels 8
East Pennsboro 54, Camp Hill 6
Easton 31, Allentown Central Catholic 24
Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22
Elizabethtown 45, Solanco 44
Elk County Catholic 65, Cameron County 0
Elwood City Riverside 42, Carlynton 7
Emmaus 34, Bethlehem Liberty 6
Erie McDowell 21, Hollidaysburg 17
Everett 34, West Branch 28, OT
Farrell 47, Mercer 0
Forest Hills 30, Cambria Heights 6
Frankford 20, Philadelphia Central 12
Franklin 55, Meadville 34
Freedom 44, Valley 13
Freeport 20, Yough 0
Garnet Valley 6, Springfield Delco 0
Gateway 45, North Hills 0
General McLane 35, Fort Leboeuf 7
Gettysburg 55, Eastern York 21
Glen Mills 6, Chichester 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0
Grove City 35, Hickory 14
Halifax 28, Tri-Valley 12
Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31
Harbor Creek 39, Girard 12
Harrisburg 20, Central Dauphin 5
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Waynesboro 7
Harry S. Truman 35, Council Rock North 14
Hatboro-Horsham 14, Upper Moreland 8
Haverford 42, Unionville 27
Hempfield 28, Lampeter-Strasburg 26
Hershey 24, Red Land 13
Highlands 56, Ambridge 17
Huntingdon 21, Bishop Carroll 14
James Buchanan 41, Clear Spring, Md. 14
Jersey Shore 34, Shamokin 13
Juniata 28, Pine Grove 20
Juniata Valley 29, Tussey Mountain 22
Karns City 53, St. Marys 14
Kennett 31, Great Valley 21
Lackawanna Trail 20, Mid Valley 6
Lancaster Catholic 23, Annville-Cleona 14
Lebanon 15, Columbia 6
Lehighton 20, Blue Mountain 13
Lewisburg 35, Bloomsburg 7
Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20
Manheim Central 41, Cocalico 23
Marion Center 35, Blairsville 0
Marple Newtown 21, Harriton 6
McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28
McKeesport 45, Greater Latrobe 14
Mercyhurst Prep 48, Fairview 0
Meyersdale 18, Windber 6
Midd-West 30, Penns Valley 29, OT
Middletown 51, Boiling Springs 14
Mifflin County 18, Big Spring 0
Minersville 16, Marian Catholic 14
Mohawk 56, Shenango 0
Monessen 44, Bentworth 21
Montour 35, Knoch 33
Montoursville 45, Milton 6
Moshannon Valley 27, Williamsburg 8
Mount Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 0
Mount Lebanon 37, Hempfield Area 6
Neshaminy 27, Abington 7
New Brighton 42, Neshannock 21
New Castle 14, South Park 6
North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6
North Penn 27, Council Rock South 24, 2OT
North Penn-Mansfield 53, Wyalusing 6
North Schuylkill 8, Jim Thorpe 6
Northampton 21, East Stroudsburg South 14
Northeastern 23, Red Lion 16
Northern Cambria 38, Homer-Center 8, OT
Northern Lebanon 20, Pequea Valley 6
Northwestern 28, Iroquois 21
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 0
Norwin 42, Butler 0
Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Palisades 27
Oil City 38, Warren 0
Owen J Roberts 35, Boyertown 13
Oxford 50, Sun Valley 49
Panther Valley 14, Shenandoah Valley 13
Parkland 45, Nazareth Area 35
Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20
Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3
Pennridge 21, Central Bucks West 10
Philadelphia George Washington 52, Prep Charter 0
Pine-Richland 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Mount Pleasant 7
Pocono Mountain East 31, Pleasant Valley 21
Portage Area 31, Ferndale 21
Pottsgrove 35, Pope John Paul II 28
Pottstown 14, Phoenixville 8
Pottsville Nativity 22, Montgomery 9
Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43, OT
Quakertown 42, Wissahickon 12
Radnor 23, Strath Haven 21
Reading 16, Daniel Boone 13
Richland 42, Westmont Hilltop 21
Ridley 51, Conestoga 7
Roxborough 20, Edison 0
Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 21, Dubois 14
Saltsburg 38, United 33
Saucon Valley 48, Bangor 12
Schuylkill Haven 21, Mahanoy Area 0
Schuylkill Valley 42, Kutztown 0
Selinsgrove 34, Loyalsock 7
Seton-LaSalle 34, Fort Cherry 2
Shade 48, Conemaugh Township 10
Sharon 48, Conneaut Area 12
Sharpsville 73, Lakeview 0
Shikellamy 7, Central Mountain 3
Shippensburg 26, Greencastle Antrim 14
Slippery Rock 55, Titusville 31
Smethport 20, Redbank Valley 7
Somerset 11, Bedford 7
South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0
Southern Columbia 54, South Williamsport 20
Southern Huntingdon 32, Glendale 16
Southern Lehigh 42, Northern Lehigh 0
St. Andrew’s, Del. 49, George School 8
St. Joseph’s Prep 49, LaSalle 12
State College 39, Central Dauphin East 15
Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3
Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0
Stroudsburg 43, Allentown Allen 7
Susquehanna Township 45, Mechanicsburg 6
Tamaqua 35, Pottsville 6
Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14
Towanda 42, Tunkhannock 32
Troy 35, Cowanesque Valley 0
Union City 59, Maplewood 29
Upper Darby 15, Martin Luther King 13
Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 22
Upper Dublin 20, Cheltenham 7
Upper Merion 17, Upper Perkiomen 9
Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7
Valley View 35, Berwick 7
Wallenpaupack 34, Wyoming Valley West 28
Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 0
Warwick 58, Cedar Crest 17
Washington 42, Frazier 0
Wellsboro 35, Athens 28
West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13
West Greene 52, Avella 0
West Lawn Wilson 16, Manheim Township 14
West Middlesex 42, Reynolds 6
West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13
West Perry 42, Northern York 20
West Scranton 41, Pittston Area 14
West Shamokin 14, Penns Manor 6
Western Wayne 30, Lakeland 21
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 51, Susquehanna 27
Williams Valley 13, Line Mountain 7
Williamsport 27, Scranton 10, OT
Wilmington 54, Greenville 7
Wyoming Area 29, Lake-Lehman 7
York Catholic 10, Bermudian Springs 7
York Suburban 45, Muhlenberg 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fairfield vs. Hanover, ppd. to Sep 29th.
New Oxford vs. Spring Grove, ppd. to Oct 1st.
(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)