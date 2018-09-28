Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Abington Heights 22, Honesdale 13

Aliquippa 65, Hopewell 0

Allentown Dieruff 42, East Stroudsburg North 6

Altoona 49, Carlisle 42, 2OT

Bald Eagle Area 35, Tyrone 0

Baldwin 21, Chartiers Valley 14

Beaver Falls 68, Uniontown 6

Bellwood-Antis 24, Northern Bedford 14

Berlin-Brothersvalley 53, North Star 21

Bethel Park 38, Moon 14

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Whitehall 21

Bethlehem Center 28, Charleroi 27

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Penn Cambria 0

Bishop McCort 24, Greater Johnstown 21

Bishop Shanahan 31, West Chester Henderson 7

Bradford 34, Brockway 13

Brashear 27, Westinghouse 14

Brentwood 26, South Side 7

Burgettstown 24, Serra Catholic 0

California 54, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Cambridge Springs 14, Eisenhower 6

Canon-McMillan 35, Peters Township 26

Canton 18, Muncy 0

Carbondale 52, Montrose 34

Cardinal O’Hara 21, Philadelphia West Catholic 12

Cedar Cliff 48, Lower Dauphin 14

Central Bucks South 38, William Tennent 6

Central Martinsburg 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 21

Central Valley 41, Waynesburg Central 14

Central York 54, South Western 14

Chambersburg 28, Cumberland Valley 14

Chartiers-Houston 48, Mapletown 0

Chestnut Ridge 33, Central Cambria 0

Clairton 36, Leechburg 0

Clarion 35, Kane Area 7

Claysburg-Kimmel 41, Mount Union 34

Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 21

Coatesville 52, West Chester Rustin 21

Cochranton 34, Saegertown 18

Conestoga Valley 42, Garden Spot 14

Conneaut, Ohio 62, Seneca 0

Conrad Weiser 23, Exeter 12

Corry 14, North East 13

Curwensville 14, Coudersport 6

Dallas 35, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 7

Danville 35, Central Columbia 21

Deer Lakes 34, Burrell 21

Delaware Valley 42, Hazleton Area 31

Delone 56, Biglerville 0

Dobbins/Randolph 18, Fels 6

Donegal 21, Octorara 20

Dover 48, Kennard-Dale 6

Downingtown West 35, Avon Grove 7

Dunmore 41, Old Forge 21

ELCO 21, Ephrata 18

East Allegheny 50, Carmichaels 8

East Pennsboro 54, Camp Hill 6

Easton 31, Allentown Central Catholic 24

Elizabeth Forward 25, Derry 22

Elizabethtown 45, Solanco 44

Elk County Catholic 65, Cameron County 0

Elwood City Riverside 42, Carlynton 7

Emmaus 34, Bethlehem Liberty 6

Erie McDowell 21, Hollidaysburg 17

Everett 34, West Branch 28, OT

Farrell 47, Mercer 0

Forest Hills 30, Cambria Heights 6

Frankford 20, Philadelphia Central 12

Franklin 55, Meadville 34

Freedom 44, Valley 13

Freeport 20, Yough 0

Garnet Valley 6, Springfield Delco 0

Gateway 45, North Hills 0

General McLane 35, Fort Leboeuf 7

Gettysburg 55, Eastern York 21

Glen Mills 6, Chichester 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 47, Springdale 0

Grove City 35, Hickory 14

Halifax 28, Tri-Valley 12

Hampton 34, Kiski Area 31

Harbor Creek 39, Girard 12

Harrisburg 20, Central Dauphin 5

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Waynesboro 7

Harry S. Truman 35, Council Rock North 14

Hatboro-Horsham 14, Upper Moreland 8

Haverford 42, Unionville 27

Hempfield 28, Lampeter-Strasburg 26

Hershey 24, Red Land 13

Highlands 56, Ambridge 17

Huntingdon 21, Bishop Carroll 14

James Buchanan 41, Clear Spring, Md. 14

Jersey Shore 34, Shamokin 13

Juniata 28, Pine Grove 20

Juniata Valley 29, Tussey Mountain 22

Karns City 53, St. Marys 14

Kennett 31, Great Valley 21

Lackawanna Trail 20, Mid Valley 6

Lancaster Catholic 23, Annville-Cleona 14

Lebanon 15, Columbia 6

Lehighton 20, Blue Mountain 13

Lewisburg 35, Bloomsburg 7

Ligonier Valley 67, Purchase Line 20

Manheim Central 41, Cocalico 23

Marion Center 35, Blairsville 0

Marple Newtown 21, Harriton 6

McGuffey 56, Southmoreland 28

McKeesport 45, Greater Latrobe 14

Mercyhurst Prep 48, Fairview 0

Meyersdale 18, Windber 6

Midd-West 30, Penns Valley 29, OT

Middletown 51, Boiling Springs 14

Mifflin County 18, Big Spring 0

Minersville 16, Marian Catholic 14

Mohawk 56, Shenango 0

Monessen 44, Bentworth 21

Montour 35, Knoch 33

Montoursville 45, Milton 6

Moshannon Valley 27, Williamsburg 8

Mount Carmel 35, Mifflinburg 0

Mount Lebanon 37, Hempfield Area 6

Neshaminy 27, Abington 7

New Brighton 42, Neshannock 21

New Castle 14, South Park 6

North Allegheny 10, Seneca Valley 6

North Penn 27, Council Rock South 24, 2OT

North Penn-Mansfield 53, Wyalusing 6

North Schuylkill 8, Jim Thorpe 6

Northampton 21, East Stroudsburg South 14

Northeastern 23, Red Lion 16

Northern Cambria 38, Homer-Center 8, OT

Northern Lebanon 20, Pequea Valley 6

Northwestern 28, Iroquois 21

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Palmerton 0

Norwin 42, Butler 0

Notre Dame-Green Pond 41, Palisades 27

Oil City 38, Warren 0

Owen J Roberts 35, Boyertown 13

Oxford 50, Sun Valley 49

Panther Valley 14, Shenandoah Valley 13

Parkland 45, Nazareth Area 35

Penn Hills 46, Armstrong 20

Penn-Trafford 45, Plum 3

Pennridge 21, Central Bucks West 10

Philadelphia George Washington 52, Prep Charter 0

Pine-Richland 42, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Pocono Mountain East 31, Pleasant Valley 21

Portage Area 31, Ferndale 21

Pottsgrove 35, Pope John Paul II 28

Pottstown 14, Phoenixville 8

Pottsville Nativity 22, Montgomery 9

Quaker Valley 50, Keystone Oaks 43, OT

Quakertown 42, Wissahickon 12

Radnor 23, Strath Haven 21

Reading 16, Daniel Boone 13

Richland 42, Westmont Hilltop 21

Ridley 51, Conestoga 7

Roxborough 20, Edison 0

Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 21, Dubois 14

Saltsburg 38, United 33

Saucon Valley 48, Bangor 12

Schuylkill Haven 21, Mahanoy Area 0

Schuylkill Valley 42, Kutztown 0

Selinsgrove 34, Loyalsock 7

Seton-LaSalle 34, Fort Cherry 2

Shade 48, Conemaugh Township 10

Sharon 48, Conneaut Area 12

Sharpsville 73, Lakeview 0

Shikellamy 7, Central Mountain 3

Shippensburg 26, Greencastle Antrim 14

Slippery Rock 55, Titusville 31

Smethport 20, Redbank Valley 7

Somerset 11, Bedford 7

South Fayette 21, Blackhawk 0

Southern Columbia 54, South Williamsport 20

Southern Huntingdon 32, Glendale 16

Southern Lehigh 42, Northern Lehigh 0

St. Andrew’s, Del. 49, George School 8

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, LaSalle 12

State College 39, Central Dauphin East 15

Steel Valley 40, South Allegheny 3

Sto-Rox 54, Northgate 0

Stroudsburg 43, Allentown Allen 7

Susquehanna Township 45, Mechanicsburg 6

Tamaqua 35, Pottsville 6

Thomas Jefferson 56, Connellsville 14

Towanda 42, Tunkhannock 32

Troy 35, Cowanesque Valley 0

Union City 59, Maplewood 29

Upper Darby 15, Martin Luther King 13

Upper Dauphin 30, Susquenita 22

Upper Dublin 20, Cheltenham 7

Upper Merion 17, Upper Perkiomen 9

Upper St. Clair 33, Fox Chapel 7

Valley View 35, Berwick 7

Wallenpaupack 34, Wyoming Valley West 28

Warrior Run 22, Hughesville 0

Warwick 58, Cedar Crest 17

Washington 42, Frazier 0

Wellsboro 35, Athens 28

West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13

West Greene 52, Avella 0

West Lawn Wilson 16, Manheim Township 14

West Middlesex 42, Reynolds 6

West Mifflin 48, Laurel Highlands 13

West Perry 42, Northern York 20

West Scranton 41, Pittston Area 14

West Shamokin 14, Penns Manor 6

Western Wayne 30, Lakeland 21

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 51, Susquehanna 27

Williams Valley 13, Line Mountain 7

Williamsport 27, Scranton 10, OT

Wilmington 54, Greenville 7

Wyoming Area 29, Lake-Lehman 7

York Catholic 10, Bermudian Springs 7

York Suburban 45, Muhlenberg 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fairfield vs. Hanover, ppd. to Sep 29th.

New Oxford vs. Spring Grove, ppd. to Oct 1st.

