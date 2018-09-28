  • KDKA TVOn Air

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a large fire a copper company in Leetsdale this evening.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the two-alarm fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the Hussey Copper facility on Washington Street.

No injuries have been reported.

So far, there’s no word on what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

