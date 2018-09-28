Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a large fire a copper company in Leetsdale this evening.

According to Allegheny County emergency officials, the two-alarm fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the Hussey Copper facility on Washington Street.

Leetsdale: Working commercial structure fire – 100 block of Washington Street. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) September 28, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

So far, there’s no word on what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.