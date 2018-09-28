Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ASTON, Pa. (AP) – U.S. Marshals have captured a Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls and leading authorities on a manhunt for more than a week.

David Hamilton Jr. was captured around 10:15 a.m. Friday at an Aston home. Authorities went there after getting a tip the 47-year-old Trevose man might be at the residence, which apparently belongs to a female relative.

Authorities say Hamilton was found hiding in a second-floor bedroom closet.

Hamilton had been sought since an arrest warrant was issued last week. He’s accused of sexually assaulting the girls over a five-year period.

Two New Hope police officers spotted Hamilton Sept. 21, but he escaped after a violent struggle during which he allegedly tried to steal an officer’s gun.

It’s not known if Hamilton has retained an attorney.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)