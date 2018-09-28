Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A youth football coach is in the hospital after being shot in front of his team during a practice in Mellon Park in the Point Breeze-Shadyside area on Friday evening.

Police officers were first called to the park, in the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue, around 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Pittsburgh Police, several children – between the ages of 7-10 – were in the park when the shots rang out.

“Maybe 10-15 kids, they had their equipment on and whatnot, and thank God no one else was injured in this,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih.

Investigators say four to six shots rang out, and when officers arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“We learned the coach of this football team was shot. He was transported privately to a local hospital. He is in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds,” said Cmdr. Pilyih.

The suspect is still on the run, but say he was known to the coach.

“This mostly likely involves a personal issue between the two of them,” Cmdr. Pilyih said.

Investigators say the two men got into an altercation just before the shooting.

Officers are trying to track down the male suspect now and take him into custody.

The investigation continues, and police say they are just thankful none of the children were hurt.

“It’s very concerning,” said Cmdr. Pilyih. “Bullets don’t have names on them and there were multiple shots fired here, and like I said, through the grace of God no one else got hit.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or knows the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call 911, of Pittsburgh Police detectives at 412-323-7800.