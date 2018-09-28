Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University has banned five fraternities from its campus for at least ten years.

“Five of the fraternities, after a series of conversations, they decided to go independent,” WVU president Gordon Gee told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Friday. “And I just think that is not in the best interest of the fraternity members, not in the best interest of the university, not in the best interest of families who have children here.”

Gee said these five fraternities wanted to avoid the tough new standards WVU put in place after the death of a fraternity member in a hazing incident four years ago.

“It was a horrendous thing to have happen on this campus. I just simply will do everything possible to prevent that from happening,” Gee said.

The five fraternities banned from WVU are Alpha Sigma Phi, Kappa Alpha Order, Phi Sigma Kappa, Sigma Chi, and Theta Chi.

Gee blamed the national organizations for objecting to WVU’s rules on hazing, sexual misconduct and substance abuse.

“Where I really am irritated, Jon, is I am irritated with the national organizations,” said Gee. “They are the ones who put pressure on these kids to go independent. If the university wants to put rules that they don’t like, then they say we’re going to go independent. In many ways, the students at the university are the adults and the fraternities are acting like students, just not being, at the national level, very responsible.”

The fraternities are banned from using the school logo, getting school grants, using school facilities and participating in university events.

And Gee says the enrollment at these frats is dropping, and he will continue to urge students and their parents to avoid these five.

“I will do that again, and I’ll do it again, and I’ll do it again,” Gee said.