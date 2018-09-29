Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Harrison Township Police are searching for a missing elderly woman who has memory problems.

Police say 87-year-old Frances Svitek, of Brackenridge, was last seen leaving the Cochran dealership in Natrona Heights around 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

She was driving a 1999 4-door special edition gold Toyota Camry with a license plate reading EBX-1167.

According to police, Svitek has short-term memory problems and her left eye is swollen.

Anyone who sees Svitek or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at (412) 473-3056.