(KDKA) – Pittsburgh area families can start getting into the Halloween spirit starting this weekend.

Local amusement parks opened their Halloween events this weekend, with Idlewild’s Hallowboo and Kennywood’s Phantom Fright Nights running until Oct. 28.

Idlewild’s family-friendly event includes Halloween-themed rides, attractions, trick-or-treating through storybook forest, and fall decorating throughout the park.

Kennywood’s award-winning event has been recognized by USA Today for being among the best theme park Halloween events in the country, and was also named to Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards list of the best Halloween theme park events. It is not recommended for children under 13 years of age.

Molly’s Trolleys Pittsburgh will also be offering Terror Trolley rides every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the month of October. The 70-minute ride goes through city streets with a costumed guide telling haunted, mystery and disaster stories.