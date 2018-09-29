Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re a Pittsburgher who’s planning to relocate after you retire, you may want to reconsider.

Private smart home services provider Vivint looked at FBI statistics and government data to determine the safest states for retirement.

The study focused on property crime rates, ombudsman complaints, fraud, age of population, amount of physicians and air quality.

Pennsylvania was named the second safest state to retire, topped only by New York, which had the fewest ombudsman complaints per capita and the second fewest property crimes per capita.

West Virginia also made the list, ranking as the ninth safest state to retire.

According to the study, the worst state for retirees is Kentucky.

For the full list, visit vivintsource.com/smart-home-academy.