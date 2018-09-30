Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – A man in Hempfield Township has been charged with indecent exposure for the sixth time.

Police say that Anthony James Montepart, 40 of Jeannette, was at the Sonic Drive-In when he exposed himself to two staff members.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg says that Montepart asked a female staff member to pick up coins that he dropped after ordering his food. When the victim stood up with the money, police say that Montepart had his pants around his ankles exposing himself.

Officials say that a male manager delivered the order to Montepart’s vehicle where he was still exposed.

Authorities identified the suspect after charging him with indecent exposure just months before.

Police say that this is the sixth time that Montepart has been charged with indecent exposure and related charges.