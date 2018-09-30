Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRAFTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Crafton Heights on Sunday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Obey Street and Arnold Street.

Photos from a KDKA viewer show a large hole in the side of a home where a black SUV apparently crashed.

According to a witness, at least one person was placed in an ambulance and taken from the scene.

Officials say according to preliminary police reports, the people in the car fled after the crash.

Building inspectors were called to check out the home.

Further details have not been released at this time.

