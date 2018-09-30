Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — An allegedly intoxicated woman reportedly wandered into a stranger’s home in Butler, Pa., and used his bathroom.

It happened at a home in the 400 block of West North Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

The Butler Eagle reports a 45-year-old man was sitting in the living room of the home with another man when he saw 46-year-old Shellie R. Bergbigler come in the front door.

The man said he asked the woman what she was doing and told her she had the wrong house, but Bergbigler, who was reportedly holding a bottle of beer, said nothing, walked up the stairs and went into the bathroom.

According to the Butler Eagle, the man then called the police. When officers arrived at the home, they found Bergbigler sitting on the toilet.

Bergbigler is facing public drunkenness and trespassing charges.