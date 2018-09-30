Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 62-year-old man went into cardiac arrest just steps from crossing the finish line of the Pittsburgh Great Race at Point State Park on Sunday.

Pittsburgh EMS tended to the runner and worked to resuscitate the man.

Pittsburgh Public Safety told KDKA at the scene that the male was conscious when he was transported to the hospital.

The man is in critical condition and his identify has yet to be released.

