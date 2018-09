Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Wharf will not be open for parking Monday.

The river crested at 19.6 feet over the weekend, surpassing the outer-most edge of the Mon Wharf.

It has since receded, but the Parking Authority says there is mud and debris in the drive lanes and stairwell areas.

Crews are working to clean the Mon Wharf and will continue clean-up efforts on Monday.

Additional parking is available at the First Avenue Garage and Second Avenue Plaza.