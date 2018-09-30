Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT is launching a new program intended to help car crash victims.

It’s called the “Yellow Dot” program.

Participants will fill out an online form to receive a Yellow Dot kit in the mail.

The kit includes a Yellow Dot decal to be placed on your rear windshield and a booklet where you can list emergency contact information, medical history, medications, allergies and doctors.

Participants should fill out the booklet and keep it in the vehicle’s glove box.

The idea is if you are injured in a car crash or other incident and unable to communicate, emergency responders will see the Yellow Dot decal and know to check your glove box to find information on what kind of medical attention you may need.

To sign up to receive a Yellow Dot kit, click here. For more information on the program, click here.