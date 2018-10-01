Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 412 Food Rescue is planning to open 100 cooking schools in Allegheny County.

According to a press release, the organization is the region’s leader when it comes to preventing healthy food from entering the waste system and working to end hunger in the Pittsburgh community.

The organization’s goal is to launch 100 cooking schools to ensure that everyone has access to food and nutrition education.

“The first step to taking control of our health is education and awareness,” says Leah Lizarondo, 412 Food Rescue CEO. “Cooking Matters ensures that everyone has equal access to food education.”

UPMC Health Plan partnered with 412 Food Rescue to aid with the expansion and help with training.

“With support from UPMC Health Plan, 412 Food Rescue will launch the Trian the Trainer program which aims to open 100 cooking schools for our nonprofit partners throughout Allegheny County to create a sustainable model of year-round food education,” said Hana Uman, 412 Food Rescue Program Manager.

412 Food Rescue has rescued over 4 million pounds of food already and will begin the training program on Oct. 2.