PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – The Plum Borough School District alerted parents of a threat they received Monday evening.

Communications Specialist Charlene Payne said in an automated phone call to parents that the school received an anonymous tip via their website regarding a threat made on Instagram.

“At approximately 5 p.m. the district received an anonymous tip from our tip line that a student has posted a picture with a gun on Instagram,” said Payne. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Plum Borough Police Department was immediately notified and officers were dispatched to Plum High School and the student’s house.”

According to the phone call, police identified that the picture was originally posted in April and no current threat was evident.

“It was subsequently determined by law enforcement that the Instagram post was dated April, 4,” said Payne.

Payne reports that the district is cooperating with police.

“The safety and security of students staff is our first priority,” said Payne.