HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two different alleged crimes took place at a Sonic Drive-In in Westmoreland County in as many weeks.

Police charged 40-year-old Anthony Monteparte, of Jeannette, with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to two employees at the Sonic in Hempfield Township.

According to police, when Monteparte was at the Sonic on Lincoln Highway on Sept. 12, he asked a female employee to help him pick up coins that he dropped.

“While he was at the drive-thru, he told the girl working at the drive-thru that some change had fallen. And so, being kind and considerate, she came out from the Sonic and was going to pick up the change,” Trooper Steve Limani said. “And while she was going to do that, this man was fully exposed. He had his pants down. Unfortunately, that young lady had to be the witness to something egregious as that.”

A male manager then delivered Monteparte’s food to his car. When the manager went to the car, Monteparte was still exposing himself. He then took his food and left.

Police say this is the sixth time Monteparte has been charged with exposing himself at various locations.

State Police say that’s not the only crime that allegedly happened at the Sonic.

There is an arrest warrant for 27-year-old George Ylitalo, who allegedly entered the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 and stole nearly $5,000 from the safe.

Ylitalo is a former employee.

State police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to give them a call.