Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thanksgiving is more than a month away, but 60 national chains and well-known regional stores have already announced that their stores will not be open to anyone who wants to get an early start to their holiday shopping.

Every year, BestBlackFriday.com reaches out to store representatives to find out if they will be open or closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The website says they have never had this many store closure confirmations in early October.

Many of the chains listed have multiple locations in the Pittsburgh area.

The following chains have confirmed they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Costco

Crate and Barrel

dressbarn (majority of stores)

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Sam’s Club

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (retail stores will be closed unless the mall they are in dictates otherwise, mall kiosks may be open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Von Maur

West Marine

The website conducted a survey and found that 24.67 percent of Americans are in favor of stores being open on Thanksgiving, while 47 percent of Americans dislike when stores are open on Thanksgiving and 27 percent of Americans were indifferent.

You can find the full list of closures at bestblackfriday.com/blog/stores-closed-on-thanksgiving-day-2018.