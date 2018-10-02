  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in for his involvement in a shooting in Duquesne on Friday.

Duquesne Police were called to the 200-block of South Fifth Street around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 28 for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 29-year old victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The victim was transported from the scene in critical but stable condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and later determined that 26-year-old Elijah Lewis-White was responsible for the shooting.

elijah lewis white Police Issue Arrest Warrant In Duquesne Shooting

Photo Credit: (Allegheny County Police)

Lewis-White is 5-foot 6-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about Lewis-White should call 911 immediately or call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

