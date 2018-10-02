SEVERE WEATHER:Tornado Watch Issued Until 11 P.M. For Most Of Western Pa.
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – The City of Duquesne Police Department teamed up with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a warrant sweep on Tuesday.

According to the Duquesne Police Facebook page, the departments arrested nine adults that had criminal and family warrants.

A female that housed a wanted person was also arrested by authorities.

The Facebook post welcomed the Sheriff’s back to Duquesne anytime.

“I invited the Deputy’s to stop back anytime they are in the area,” said the police department in a Facebook post. “We are trying to rid the city of criminals one set of handcuffs at a time.”

The identities of those arrested in the sweep have yet to be released.

