Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Almost one year has passed since a fatal crash in Point Breeze claimed the life of a mother of five.

Angelica Fields died after the car she was riding in crossed the center line and hit a sedan along Shady Avenue.

New this week, Pittsburgh Police have arrested the man they believe was behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Daquan Thompson, 24, is now facing a total of 15 charges, including homicide by vehicle. He now sits in the Allegheny County Jail.

The crash happened on Oct. 28, 2017, and police released new information following Thompson’s arrest.

Four people were riding in a silver Chevy Cobalt that crossed the center line and headed directly into a Lexus Sedan traveling the opposite direction.

Fields was in the front passenger seat and died just moments after impact. All of the passengers had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police believe Thompson was behind the wheel, but said he told officers on scene that it was Fields who was driving at the time of the crash.

In order to figure out who was driving, police filed several search warrants in the months following the crash, including running a test on the blood found on the driver seat air bag. Police say the blood matched Thompson’s.

Police also used the data inside the car to learn that Thompson was reportedly driving 60 mph and did not brake in the moments leading up to the crash.

Police said that one of Thompson’s passengers told officers that he had tried to take Thompson’s keys away, but that Thompson insisted that he drive the group back to Uniontown following a Pittsburgh house party.

Police filed a search warrant to acquire Thompson’s medical records from UPMC one month after the crash. Police say the records show that Thompson’s blood-alcohol content to be .191 percent, close to two and a half times the legal limit, when he arrived at the hospital.

KDKA reached out to the father of the victim in light of this arrest, but have not yet heard back. He posted a KDKA story on Facebook this week about the search for Thompson.

In his post, he wrote that his little girl can “finally rest in peace.”