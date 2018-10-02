  • KDKA TVOn Air

You are invited to support Matt's Maker Space, Inc
Filed Under:Matt’s Maker Space

Join us for an amazing evening exploring the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and learning about Matt’s Maker Space, Inc. This is a kick-off celebration of our new nonprofit which benefits our school maker spaces. Hope to see you there on Thursday, Oct, 4 from 6 – 9 pm. Grab a spouse, a partner or a friend and check this out! It is a night of fun for sure! Tickets are $50 in advance at http://mattsmakerspace.eventbrite.com and $75 at the door. Only 200 tickets can be sold. Casual dress! Food and beverages. Hope to see you there!

It all started with the opening of seven makerspaces in the Mt. Lebanon School District. We became a 501C3 organization in the spring and we are excited to announce that we will award a makerspace each year to a deserving school, library or community through an application process.

Spend the evening being a kid again. At the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, you can enjoy the exhibits as much as any kid. Learn about Matt’s Maker Space and how you can help these spaces and support your community!

Hors d’oervres, wine and beer will be served. The Museum “garage” will be open for exploration!

If you cannot attend, donations are graciously accepted by sending to:

Matt’s Maker Space, Inc.
16 Mt. Lebanon Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15228

Purchase tickets- http://mattsmakerspace.eventbrite.com

 

