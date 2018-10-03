Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A broken gas line caught fire early Wednesday morning in Bethel Park.

Officials said a contractor struck the line around 2 a.m. and the gas ignited. A worker was injured and taken to a hospital. The contractor was working on a water line.

The fire burned for approximately two hours. A spokesperson for Columbia Gas said its crew shut off the gas at 4:05 a.m. and the fire went out at 4:08 a.m.

Columbia Gas was assessing the damage to the line. The spokesperson could not offer an estimate for how long it would take to complete repairs. Service for some Columbia Gas customers was affected, but an exact number was not immediately available.

Bethel Park Emergency Management Coordinator John Kuchma said one home was evacuated as the fire was burning, but residents were allowed to return by 5 a.m.

Officials said the residents on Timberidge Drive were asked to shelter in place after the fire started. By 5:45 a.m., all residents were permitted to come and go from their homes as they pleased.