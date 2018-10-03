Filed Under:Bethel Park, Clifton Road, Columbia Gas, Meghan Schiller, Timberidge Drive

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — A broken gas line caught fire early Wednesday morning in Bethel Park.

Officials said a contractor struck the line around 2 a.m. and the gas ignited. A worker was injured and taken to a hospital. The contractor was working on a water line.

bethel park gas line fire 2 Broken Gas Line Catches Fire In Bethel Park

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV

The fire burned for approximately two hours. A spokesperson for Columbia Gas said its crew shut off the gas at 4:05 a.m. and the fire went out at 4:08 a.m.

Columbia Gas was assessing the damage to the line. The spokesperson could not offer an estimate for how long it would take to complete repairs. Service for some Columbia Gas customers was affected, but an exact number was not immediately available.

bethel park gas line fire Broken Gas Line Catches Fire In Bethel Park

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV

Bethel Park Emergency Management Coordinator John Kuchma said one home was evacuated as the fire was burning, but residents were allowed to return by 5 a.m.

Officials said the residents on Timberidge Drive were asked to shelter in place after the fire started. By 5:45 a.m., all residents were permitted to come and go from their homes as they pleased.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s