CLAIRTON (KDKA) — One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Clairton on Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Miller Avenue near the Family Dollar store.

BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting outside Family Dollar Store in Clairton. pic.twitter.com/mZeejhFCJI — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) October 4, 2018

According to Allegheny County Police, first responders found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another male victim suffering from a leg wound was transferred to a local trauma center in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

