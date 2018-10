Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a train and killed in Harrison Township on Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the train tracks near the intersection of Mile Lock Lane and Sixth Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rail traffic in the area has been stopped.

Further details have not yet been released.

