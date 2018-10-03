Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a building collapse in Indiana County.

According to emergency officials, the collapse was reported along Dales Road in Rayne Township.

NewsChooper 2 flew over the scene showing the roof of a barn-like structure and debris strew on the ground.

One medical helicopter can also be seen nearby. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

