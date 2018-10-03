Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — About 75 citizens in front of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office in Pittsburgh had a clear message, which they sung to the tune of “God Bless America.”

“Listen to victims like Dr. Ford; they have suffered, and we will not stand for this now anymore,” protesters sang.

This week, the Tuesdays with Toomey protest focused on Toomey’s plan to vote for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We do not want a justice or a society which looks like Brett Kavanaugh,” said Kipp Dawson of Regent Square.

“Sexual assault is a violent abuse of power, and should disqualify anyone from serving on the highest court of the land,” added Liz Klie of Planned Parenthood PA. “Let’s make this loud and clear. Kavanaugh is unfit and cannot be put in a position to determine the health and constitutional rights of women for generations to come. Sen. Toomey, you and your colleagues still have time to be on the right side of history.”

Protesters insist Dr. Ford told the truth and Judge Kavanaugh lied about his drinking problems and sexual assault, and they urged Toomey to reconsider.

“I truly hope that he understands that real American values are to stand with truth no matter who that truth comes from,” noted Tracy Baton, the Pittsburgh director of the Women’s March on Washington.

Speakers said Toomey’s vote should not be cast as a partisan Republican for a Republican nominee.

“It’s not something to which he owes his party. It’s something he owes the people,” said Chelsa Wagner, the Allegheny County Controller.

Although Toomey has offices right here in the Grant Building on Grant Street, protesters can’t go in to see him and his staff.

They have to stay right out here on the street because the senator has a policy that only those with scheduled meetings and appointments can go into this building to his office.

One surprise protester was Toomey’s House colleague, U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat. .

“What we’ve already learned about Judge Kavanaugh’s character and temperament leads me to conclude that he is not fit to serve on the Supreme Court,” opined Doyle.

Of course, Doyle doesn’t get a vote. Only senators get to vote on this.

KDKA-TV reached out to Toomey to see if he has had any change of heart about Judge Kavanaugh.

We got the following statement from his office:

“If the FBI discovers new information during its supplemental background check, Senator Toomey will certainly take it into account before voting. Based on the hearing testimony and everything else that has been presented about Judge Kavanaugh’s exemplary character and record, the senator’s support for the judge has not changed.”