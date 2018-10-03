To mark the start of October, Rania Harris stopped by PTL to start a month-long series on Sunday night dinners!

Mississippi Pot Roast

1 (3-4 pounds) chuck roast

1 packet ranch dressing mix

1 packet au jus gravy mix

¼ cup (1 stick) butter

5-6 pepperoncini peppers, plus a little of the jar liquid

Directions:

Cut the chuck roast into several sections so that it will fit nicely into the slow cooker.

In a frying pan, brown the pieces of the chuck roast on all sides in a small amount of canola oil or butter.

Place the roast in the slow cooker and sprinkle the top with the ranch dressing mix and the au jus mix. Place peppers on top of the mixes, then add the butter, cut into pieces, on top. Pour a bit of the pepperoncini juice over everything.

Cook over low heat for 8 hours or until tender and falling apart. Serve with noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

Serves: 4-6

Smashed Potatoes

3 pounds potatoes (about 4 large, combo of russets and Yukon golds)

Peeled and cut into large cubes

Kosher salt

1 stick butter, plus 2 tablespoons for garnish

½ cup milk

½ cup sour cream

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

In a large pot, cover potatoes with water and add a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and cook until totally soft, 16 to18 minutes. Drain and return to pot.

Use a potato masher to smash the potatoes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter and milk until warm.

Pour the warm milk-butter mixture over the mashed potatoes and stir until completely combined and creamy. Add sour cream and stir until combined. Season with salt and pepper.

Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl and top with butter. Season with more pepper and serve.

Serves: 4-6

Butterscotch Oatmeal Cookies

14 ounces brown sugar

1 ½ cups sugar

12 ounces shortening

3 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon milk

3 cups flour

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch of salt

3 cups mother’s oats (quick)

11 ounce package butterscotch chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Cream shortening and sugars. Add milk, vanilla, and eggs fold in flour, soda, powder and salt. Fold in oats and butterscotch chips. Roll cookie dough into walnut sized balls and place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment, leaving space between the cookies, as they will spread slightly while baking.

Bake the cookies for around 12 minutes or until they are just golden brown. Allow to cook before removing from the pan and store in a cookie jar.