Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking for a quick pick-me-up, try a hug.

According to researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, hugs help improve your mood, physical health and relationships.

They followed 400 adults for two weeks for the study.

They found those who received hugs during days they had conflicts experienced smaller increases in negative emotions that continued into the next day.