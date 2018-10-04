By David Highfield
Filed Under:David Highfield, House Fire, Lighting Strikes House, Local TV, Wilmerding

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILMERDING (KDKA) – Lightning caused a house fire In Wilmerding Thursday evening.

No one was home at the time, but people nearby certainly noticed the lightning hit.

Claudia Homitz was across the street at Angie’s Restaurant. “It shook he inside of this building, said Homitz.

“It went boom! You could feel the ground shake,” said Homitz “That’s how hard it hit.”

She called 911.

The homeowners, Dominick and Mary Bianco, has moved out of the home and we’re in the process of selling it. Dominick says he had just dropped insurance coverage of the building.

Mary was particularly upset about losing items that were still inside and had belonged to her late daughter.

The fire marshal says lightning hit the roof of the building. And while firefighters did contain the fire, there was still extensive damage inside.

No one was hurt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s