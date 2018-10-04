  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In celebration of the Mario Lemieux Foundation’s 25th anniversary, you can add your photo to the new version of the Mario Mosaic.

It’s a fan-driven, interactive photo experience honoring the Penguins’ legend.

For a $66 donation, fans can help create the Mario Mosaic 2.0.

It will be 20 feet long by 8 feet high.

A final printed version will be on permanent display in the Highmark lobby of PPG Paints Arena.

Photos will be collected through Oct. 16.

For more information, visit their website here!

