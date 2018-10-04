SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning issued for Allegheny County until 6:45 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities are asking for the publics help in their search for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 12.

Photo Credit: (Pittsburgh Public Safety)

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Missing Persons detectives are searching for 35-year-old Jessica Young. Young was last seen leaving a home in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Police are calling on the public to help find Young.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Young, please contact missing person detectives at 412-323-7142.

