PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Authorities are asking for the publics help in their search for a woman who has been missing since Sept. 12.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Missing Persons detectives are searching for 35-year-old Jessica Young. Young was last seen leaving a home in the Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Police are calling on the public to help find Young.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Young, please contact missing person detectives at 412-323-7142.