PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of workers at UPMC hospitals around Pittsburgh are vowing not to show up for work today.

Instead, they’re set to take part in a one-day strike.

These workers include patient care technicians, nurses aides, medical assistants and more from every UPMC facility in Pittsburgh.

They say UPMC is continually violating their rights, including illegal firings, coercive interrogation and surveillance of workers who exercise their union rights.

Some of these workers say UPMC has broken federal laws over and over again.

In August, the National Labor Relations Board ruled twice that UPMC hospitals had violated employees’ statutory rights.

Some workers feel the strike will put them on the right path to a living wage and respect on the job.

At the end of last month, workers delivered a strike notice to UPMC management.

A spokesperson for UPMC stated that it’s prepared to take care of all patients during the strike.

A march and rally is expected to take place at 4 p.m. on Smithfield Street.

