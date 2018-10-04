Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman that threatened to kill volunteer firefighters is now facing charges.

Police say that the woman first stopped at the Berkeley Hills Volunteer Fire Departement on Siebert Road in Ross Township where she is alleged to have called the firefighters “arsonists” and threatened to kill them.

Ross Township police say that they are considering charging the woman with making terroristic threats.

Firefighters at the Berkeley Hills Fire Department confirmed the event but declined to comment.

The woman then headed to the Bauerstown Fire Station in Shaler where she made more threats. This is where Shaler Police arrested the woman.

Authorities say they will charge the woman with harassment and disorderly conduct.

Bauerstown Firefighters declined to comment.

The identity of the woman has yet to be released.