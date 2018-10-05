Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ace Hotel will host a casting call for a new movie that will be filming in Pittsburgh later this year.

Mosser Casting says they are starting background casting on an untitled comedy with Sony and Point Grey Pictures.

They are looking for “all types” over the age of 18 for both period and present-day scenes.

An open call will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Ace Hotel ballroom.

Filming will start in late October and last through December. Extras will be paid.

Anyone who can’t attend the casting call but would still like to be considered is encouraged to create a free profile at mossercasting.com.

Variety recently reported Sony and Point Grey Pictures are producing a movie about a pickle maker starring Seth Rogen.