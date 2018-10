Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hartwood Acres is celebrating Halloween this weekend.

The Glow – A Jack-o-Lantern Experience will feature more than 5,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns.

There will also be a 30-foot long pirate ship, a giant jack-o-lantern dinosaur, and some Pittsburgh themed displays.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website here.