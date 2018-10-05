Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man fell from a 16th floor window of a private residence hall on the campus of Duquesne University.

It happened Thursday night at Brottier Hall in the 700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m., Campus Police were initially called to that floor for an altercation.

While they were on scene, the man fell out a nearby window.

He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

If you have any information, call Pittsburgh Police (412)-323-7800.