By Brenda Waters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man fell from a 16th floor window of a private residence hall on the campus of Duquesne University.

It happened Thursday night at Brottier Hall in the 700 block of Forbes Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m., Campus Police were initially called to that floor for an altercation.

brottier hall duquesne university Man Dies After Falling From 16th Floor Window At Duquesne University

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

While they were on scene, the man fell out a nearby window.

He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

If you have any information, call Pittsburgh Police (412)-323-7800.

