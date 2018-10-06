Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP/KDKA) – The Senate has confirmed Brett Kavanaugh as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, putting a second nominee from President Donald Trump on the highest court in the land.

Kavanaugh was confirmed 50-48 Saturday during a historic roll call vote in the Senate chamber. The two-vote margin is one of the narrowest ever for a Supreme Court nominee. The vote unfolded with protesters shouting from the gallery.

The vote closes out a bitter struggle over Kavanaugh’s nomination, inflamed by accusations that he sexually assaulted women in the 1980s. Kavanaugh forcefully denied the accusations in sworn testimony.

Senator Bob Casey released the following statement in response to Kavanaugh’s confirmation:

“Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation further stacks the Supreme Court in favor of corporate special interests who already have far too much power. This is now a Supreme Court by and for the corporate right. As a result, workers, those with pre-existing conditions, individuals with disabilities and ordinary Americans seeking their day in court are more likely to be deprived of equal justice under law.”

Casey’s Republican challenger, Rep. Lou Barletta, released the follow statement:

“I applaud the United States Senate for confirming Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the face of unprecedented partisan attacks. The Senators who voted in favor of Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination stood up for civility and due process against shameful threats and smear tactics by Democratic Senators. Senator Casey started this circus when he became the first Senator to oppose Justice Kavanaugh before the President even announced his nomination, an act that was directly rebuked by Senator Collins during her floor speech on Friday. “Sexual assault is a serious problem in our society and victims must be heard. Despite the seriousness of the problem, Senate Democrats chose to weaponize uncorroborated allegations for politics to destroy Justice Kavanaugh. Senator Casey, in America, you are innocent until proven guilty. Senator Casey’s conduct during Justice Kavanaugh’s nomination is a stain on the Senate and will be rejected by the voters of Pennsylvania on November 6.”

