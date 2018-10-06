Filed Under:Electric Car, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Electric car charging stations will be installed at 40 state parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania.

The following spots in western Pennsylvania are included on the list:

  • Beaver County: Raccoon Creek State Park
  • Butler County: Jennings Environmental Education Center, Moraine State Park
  • Fayette County: Ohiopyle State Park
  • Lawrence County: McConnells Mill State Park
  • Westmoreland County: Keystone State Park

To view the full list, visit www.media.pa.gov/Pages/DCNR.aspx.

