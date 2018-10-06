Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Electric car charging stations will be installed at 40 state parks and forests throughout Pennsylvania.
The following spots in western Pennsylvania are included on the list:
- Beaver County: Raccoon Creek State Park
- Butler County: Jennings Environmental Education Center, Moraine State Park
- Fayette County: Ohiopyle State Park
- Lawrence County: McConnells Mill State Park
- Westmoreland County: Keystone State Park
To view the full list, visit www.media.pa.gov/Pages/DCNR.aspx.