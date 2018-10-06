  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Sanderson sisters are being resurrected again. Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” is returning to theaters.

The movie, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of its release earlier this year, will be back at AMC Theatres locations across the country for six days only.

Showings start on Oct. 26 and run through Halloween.

Five AMC locations in the Pittsburgh area are participating in the event: Delmont, South Hills Village, Greensburg and the Waterfront. The AMC location in Morgantown, W.Va., is also participating.

To view showtimes and purchase tickets, visit amctheatres.com/participating-theatres/hocus-pocus.

