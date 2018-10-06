Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Ligonier man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police were sent to the Sheraton Hotel in Station Square around 3:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a couple causing a disturbance.

Security officers requested the officers escort the man, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Dolton, of Ligonier, and the woman off the property. Dolton had allegedly gotten into a physical altercation and been knocked out.

According to a criminal complaint, when police officers went to the couple’s hotel room and told them they had to leave, Dolton began swearing at the officers, closed the door and refused to open it again.

Eventually, the woman opened the door and Dolton came out of the room.

Dolton allegedly then started to “get into [an officer’s] face” and swear. The officer says he thought Dolton was going to assault him, so he grabbed Dolton’s elbow and tried to escort him down the hall.

The situation then escalated as Dolton allegedly turned toward the officer in an aggressive manner, prompting the officer to shove Dolton in an attempt to create a safe distance between them.

The officer says Dolton kicked him in the groin and continued to resist arrest, trying to bite an officer’s finger at one point.

Officers punched Dolton and used their tasers in order to get him to stop resisting. Dolton allegedly threatened to physically assault the officers as he was being escorted out of the hotel.

Dolton was taken to a local hospital to be checked out then transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.