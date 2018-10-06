Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers came together to help stomp out breast cancer on Saturday morning at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K walk took place, and participants raised $180,000, topping the $150,000 the event raised last year. The walk began with a pink Terrible Towel wave led by Gladys Bettis, the mother of former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.

More than 2,000 local breast cancer survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and corporate and community members united in the noncompetitive event that raises awareness and funds for a world without breast cancer. There even featured photo booths, survivor activities- including a recognition parade – and a food truck party at the completion of the walk.

According to the American Cancer Society, the money raised is used to invest in research; provide free, comprehensive information and support to those touched by breast cancer; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it’s most treatable. The Society currently funds 155 multi-year grants focused on breast cancer totaling $60.2 million.

The American Cancer Society estimates that 268,670 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 41,400 will die from the disease this year.