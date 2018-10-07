Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, costing $2.97.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that’s 41 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.

Lundberg said Sunday that rising crude oil prices are the main reason for the increase at the pump.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is $3.07, which is higher than this time last year when prices averaged at $2.72 per gallon.

The average price of unleaded gas in Pittsburgh is $3.13 per gallon, $0.06 higher than the state average.

The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.82 a gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest average is $2.58 in Houston.

The average price of diesel also rose 7 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.28.

(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)