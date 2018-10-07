Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A routine traffic stop for officers in Armstrong County led to a suspected drug bust.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Oct. 5 at approximately 5:48 p.m. at Exit 18 on Route 28 North in South Buffalo Twp.

Officials say that the driver showed signs of impairment.

After investigating further, police found that the 50-year-old male and 44-year-old female inside the vehicle possessed a total of 45 bags of suspected heroin.

Police say the operator consented to a blood draw.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released. Charges are pending lab results, according to authorities.