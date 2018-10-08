  • KDKA TVOn Air

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The clock is winding down for Pennsylvanians who want to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the Nov. 6 General Election.

The last day for Pennsylvanians to get on the voting rolls in time to participate in the midterm election is Tuesday.

Voters in the state will choose a governor, lieutenant governor, United States senator, members of Congress and most of the state Legislature.

File photo of a polling place. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

People can check on their voter information and status online .

Voters may also register at county voter registration offices.

Those on active military duty, and hospitalized or bedridden military veterans, may register at any time.

Those who are not U.S. citizens and Pennsylvania residents for at least a month before the coming election may not register to vote.

