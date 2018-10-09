Filed Under:Allegheny County, Hill District, Local TV, Pedestrian Accident, Pittsburgh Milliones School, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car struck six students as they were walking home from school Tuesday afternoon in the Upper Hill District.

The students, all from Pittsburgh Milliones University Prep, were walking on the sidewalk when police say they were struck by a teen girl who was driving a black Chrysler 300.

hill district pedestrian accident 2 6 Students Struck By Vehicle, Injured In Hill District

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Allegheny County, the accident happened on Centre Avenue at Ewart Drive. The road was closed in the area while police investigated. Port Authority buses were being re-routed around the area.

Though some of the injuries may be serious, none are believed to be life threatening.

Four students are being treated at Children’s Hospital, and two others were taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

The teenage driver was taken into police custody for questioning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

