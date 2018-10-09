Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion.
According to the Penguins, Murray is not participating in the team’s practice today.
Coach Sullivan on Murray: “The injury happened in practice yesterday. There is currently no timetable on his return.”
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2018
Head coach Mike Sullivan said Murray suffered the injury during practice on Monday.
There is no timetable for his return.
