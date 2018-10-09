  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion.

According to the Penguins, Murray is not participating in the team’s practice today.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Murray suffered the injury during practice on Monday.

There is no timetable for his return.

