PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion.

According to the Penguins, Murray is not participating in the team’s practice today.

Coach Sullivan on Murray: “The injury happened in practice yesterday. There is currently no timetable on his return.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2018

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Murray suffered the injury during practice on Monday.

There is no timetable for his return.

